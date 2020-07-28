Mentoring Positives Fundraiser

press release: The team at the Biergarten at Olbrich Park wishes to state, publicly and proudly, our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and all those pushing for justice and equity. One of our founding goals is to be a welcoming place for all members of the community, and we are committed to using our resources to support an inclusive Madison. On this community benefit night, all profits will benefit Mentoring Positives.

Mentoring Positives builds strong, trusting relationships, positive attitudes, and life skills in youth through mentoring and social entrepreneurship. http://mentoringpositives.org/donate/

Be sure to try their salsa, available soon on our menu — a portion of proceeds from that sale support them too. If you would like to order OTB Pizza and Salsa here is a link

https://off-the-block.square.site/