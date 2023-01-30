Mercury Players Theatre Auditions

media release: Mercury Players Theatre presents Escape from Happiness by George F. Walker directed by Jan Levine Thal

On the Evjue Stage, Bartell Theatre, March 24- April 8

Tickets: https:// bartelltheatre.org/2022/ escape-from-happiness/

This ferociously dark comedy follows the idiosyncratic members of a very broken family who refuse to surrender to neighborhood criminal elements and would-be crooked cops.Part Kafka, part Lewis Carroll, Walker’s distinctive, gritty, fast-paced comedy satirizes the selfishness, greed, and aggression of contemporary urban culture.

Auditions January 30 & 31, 7pm, Merc Lab, 930 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison (or by appointment). Street parking available.

Cast -- all ethnicities and gender identities welcome. Ages are suggestions only.

NORA -- 50s or older

ELIZABETH, Nora’s oldest daughter, 30s

MARY ANN, Nora’s middle daughter, 20s or 30s

GAIL, Nora’s youngest daughter, 20s or 30s

JUNIOR, Gail’s husband, 20s or 30s

TOM, the father of Nora’s daughters, 50s or older

DIAN BLACK, a police detective, 20s to 50s

MIKE DIXON, a police detective, 50s or older

ROLLY MOORE, a criminal, 50s or older

STEVIE MOORE, a criminal 20s, or 30s

Auditioners will read from the script. Request a pdf of the script from the director, janlevinethal@gmail. com.

Dates of performance:

Fri, Mar 24th '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar 25th '23 - 7:30pm

Thu, Mar 30th '23 - 7:30pm

Fri, Mar 31st '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Apr 1st '23 - 7:30pm

Sun, Apr 2nd '23 - 4:00pm matinee

Thu, Apr 6th '23 - 7:30pm

Fri, Apr 7th '23 - 7:30pm

Sat, Apr 8th '23 - 4:00pm matinee