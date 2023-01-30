Mercury Players Theatre Auditions
MercLab 930 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Mercury Players Theatre presents Escape from Happiness by George F. Walker directed by Jan Levine Thal
On the Evjue Stage, Bartell Theatre, March 24- April 8
This ferociously dark comedy follows the idiosyncratic members of a very broken family who refuse to surrender to neighborhood criminal elements and would-be crooked cops.Part Kafka, part Lewis Carroll, Walker’s distinctive, gritty, fast-paced comedy satirizes the selfishness, greed, and aggression of contemporary urban culture.
Auditions January 30 & 31, 7pm, Merc Lab, 930 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison (or by appointment). Street parking available.
Cast -- all ethnicities and gender identities welcome. Ages are suggestions only.
NORA -- 50s or older
ELIZABETH, Nora’s oldest daughter, 30s
MARY ANN, Nora’s middle daughter, 20s or 30s
GAIL, Nora’s youngest daughter, 20s or 30s
JUNIOR, Gail’s husband, 20s or 30s
TOM, the father of Nora’s daughters, 50s or older
DIAN BLACK, a police detective, 20s to 50s
MIKE DIXON, a police detective, 50s or older
ROLLY MOORE, a criminal, 50s or older
STEVIE MOORE, a criminal 20s, or 30s
Auditioners will read from the script. Request a pdf of the script from the director, janlevinethal@gmail.
Dates of performance:
Fri, Mar 24th '23 - 7:30pm
Sat, Mar 25th '23 - 7:30pm
Thu, Mar 30th '23 - 7:30pm
Fri, Mar 31st '23 - 7:30pm
Sat, Apr 1st '23 - 7:30pm
Sun, Apr 2nd '23 - 4:00pm matinee
Thu, Apr 6th '23 - 7:30pm
Fri, Apr 7th '23 - 7:30pm
Sat, Apr 8th '23 - 4:00pm matinee