Mercury Players Theatre Auditions

media release: AUDITIONS For OPERATION: EDELWEISS

An original Holiday Panto by Doug Reed

Stage Direction and Choreography by Heidi Hakseth

Monday, October 12@ 7pm and Tuesday, October 13 @ 7pm on the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre, 113 East Mifflin Street.

The hills are alive… with intrigue! An undercover agent must infiltrate the home of a retired Captain by posing as a singing nanny. Can she outwit the scheming Baroness? Can she plot the family’s escape? Will she be Von Trapped behind enemy lines? This ridiculous spoof pays “tribute” to one of the great movie musicals of all time. Auditioners will be asked to read from sides provided, sing a brief a cappella tune, and learn a short dance; please come dressed to move!

Roles

Maria

Captain Von Trapp

Reverend Mother

Liesel

Rolf

Von Trapp Children: Friedrich; Louisa; Kurt; Brigitta; Marta; Gretl

Baroness Schrader

Uncle Max

Tour Guide

Nuns

Various Ensemble roles

Produced by Bonnie Balke 608-695-5697 or [email protected]