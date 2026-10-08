Mercury Players Theatre Auditions
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: AUDITIONS For OPERATION: EDELWEISS
An original Holiday Panto by Doug Reed
Stage Direction and Choreography by Heidi Hakseth
Monday, October 12@ 7pm and Tuesday, October 13 @ 7pm on the Drury Stage of the Bartell Theatre, 113 East Mifflin Street.
The hills are alive… with intrigue! An undercover agent must infiltrate the home of a retired Captain by posing as a singing nanny. Can she outwit the scheming Baroness? Can she plot the family’s escape? Will she be Von Trapped behind enemy lines? This ridiculous spoof pays “tribute” to one of the great movie musicals of all time. Auditioners will be asked to read from sides provided, sing a brief a cappella tune, and learn a short dance; please come dressed to move!
Roles
Maria
Captain Von Trapp
Reverend Mother
Liesel
Rolf
Von Trapp Children: Friedrich; Louisa; Kurt; Brigitta; Marta; Gretl
Baroness Schrader
Uncle Max
Tour Guide
Nuns
Various Ensemble roles
Produced by Bonnie Balke 608-695-5697 or [email protected]