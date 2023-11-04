× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Mercury Stardust

As a transgender woman, Mercury Stardust is familiar with the fear that can accompany scheduling a visit from a stranger for a simple home repair. A professional maintenance technician herself — known as the Trans Handy Ma'am — Stardust is working to educate everyone to do these jobs themselves. Her new book, Safe and Sound, is a collection of DIY home repair and maintenance how-tos. A Room of One’s Own is hosting a series of meet-and-greets at Madison Public Library branches, free and open to all.

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Mercury Stardust for a reading and meet and greet for her new book Safe and Sound.

This is Room's first event in a series of four events on Mercury's tour! Come celebrate the book's release, hear from Mercury, and get a chance to meet her in person!

This event is free and open to the public and is NOT ticketed! All you have to do is show up to meet Mercury.

About Safe and Sound

Don’t panic—Mercury Stardust, AKA The Trans Handy Ma’am is here to help!

For too many people, the simple act of contacting a plumber or repair person can feel like a game of chance. As a transwoman and a professional maintenance technician, Mercury Stardust has discovered (the hard way) that we live in a world with much to fear. If you’ve ever felt panicked about opening your home to strangers in order to fix a maintenance issue, this book is for you.

Renting a home can be a complex process—from finding a safe and affordable space, to hiring help for moving in and out, and of course, managing any repairs that come up during your stay.

You deserve to feel empowered to take matters into your own hands—and it’s not as hard as you might think. In this book, Mercury will show you how to tackle the projects that need improvement in your home—from how to properly fix a clog in your bathroom sink and safely hang things on your walls to patching small and medium drywall holes.

Mercury Stardust is a Professional Home Maintenance Technician, author, performer, and award-winning activist. Known widely as the Trans Handy Ma'am, her unique brand of compassionate education in the Home Repair space has earned her internet fame. With over 2 million followers on TikTok, Mercury spreads DIY knowledge with love.

Her expertise includes rental maintenance, landlord negotiations, clogs, drywall, painting, minor electrical repairs, caulking, and more.