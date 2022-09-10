media release: new in 2022: Mercury’s GLEAM Dream: Guided Exhibit Tour with Mercury Stardust. Experience GLEAM in whole new light with TikTok star and local icon, Mercury Stardust - the “Trans Handy Ma’am”! Join Mercury for a 1.5-hour stroll through the outdoor gardens and tropical conservatory filled with laughs and a love of art. Tour experiences are open to everyone and are a unique opportunity to preview GLEAM’s immersive light installations with Mercury as your energetic host.

Join us at 7:45 p.m. for a family friendly tour with your littles (5 & under - FREE!), or at 9:30 p.m. for a PG-13 experience for a more mature audience.

Wednesdays, September 14 & October 12; Saturdays, September 10 & Oct 1. Register here.

Opening Viewing Saturday, August 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Join us for a special night in the Gardens filled with wonder and delight, featuring illuminated roaming ground performances by Cycropia & Elev8ed Movement, as well as an opportunity to meet some of this year’s designers! Advanced timed ticket required! Last admission @ 9:30 p.m. - Exhibit closes at 11 p.m. General Public - $26; Olbrich Members - $21; Child (ages 6-12) - $12; Free - 5 & Under. Additional online processing fees apply to each reservation.

Exhibit Viewings: August 31 - October 29, 2022, Wednesdays -Thursdays - Fridays - Saturdays; August/September - 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.; October - 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Advanced timed ticket required! Last admission @ 9:30 p.m. - Exhibit closes at 11 p.m. General Public - $15; Olbrich Members - $11; Child (ages 6-12) - $7; Free - 5 & Under; Additional online processing fees apply to each reservation.

No internet access, no problem – ticket assistance is available Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 608-243-0156 for assistance with purchasing tickets online. Please allow 1 business day for a response.

Cancellation Policy

Evening viewings of the GLEAM exhibit take place rain or shine.

TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE / NON-TRANSFERABLE.

In the event of severe weather, Olbrich Botanical Gardens may close the GLEAM exhibit.

Cancellations are posted on Olbrich Gardens’ homepage and social media by 5 p.m.

Tickets for a cancelled viewing dates will be refunded. Patrons can repurchase for another available date at their convenience