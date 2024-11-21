media release: Where Improv Meets Standup! Improv + Standup = Comedy Magic

Stand-up and improv comedy are longtime rivals, but they have more in common with each other than practitioners from either side would like to admit. “The Merge” blends quick-witted club stand-up comedians with Monkey Business Institute’s cast of professional improvisers to create a show that gives comedy aficionados the best of both worlds.

Special guests are Eli Wilz and Lizzie Kirch.

Show starts at 8:30pm.

$10 in advance, $15 at the door.