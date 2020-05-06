Merit Aid & Scholarships

press release: This workshop is designed for parents of students in high school who are trying to be intentional and strategic about Merit Based Scholarships. This hands-on workshop will examine a sample of colleges and evaluate the array of scholarships that an institution offers. Families who are trying to make college affordable are strongly encouraged to attend.

Galin Chats are designed to help families better understand the college admissions process. Our counselors and essay coaches lend their expertise to the group with a mix of presentation and Q&A. These chats are free to the public and intended for parents only. Please RSVP at galined.com/galinchats. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.