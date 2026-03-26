Meriter Service & Support Workers Rally
UnityPoint Health-Meriter 202 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join the Service and Support staff of Meriter Hospital (represented by SEIU WI) for a press conference and rally followed by community leafletting outside Meriter.
We are fighting for a fair contract that includes fair raises, more PTO, and that recognizes the hard work we do to keep Meriter the successful community hospital it is.
Press conference/rally begins at 1:30, with leafletting to follow until 3:30. Meet outside the Main "horseshoe" entrance of the hospital on S. Brooks St.
Bring your energy and union solidarity!