Meriter Service & Support Workers Rally

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UnityPoint Health-Meriter 202 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join the Service and Support staff of Meriter Hospital (represented by SEIU WI) for a press conference and rally followed by community leafletting outside Meriter.

We are fighting for a fair contract that includes fair raises, more PTO, and that recognizes the hard work we do to keep Meriter the successful community hospital it is.

Press conference/rally begins at 1:30, with leafletting to follow until 3:30. Meet outside the Main "horseshoe" entrance of the hospital on S. Brooks St.

Bring your energy and union solidarity!

Info

UnityPoint Health-Meriter 202 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Politics & Activism
608-575-1863
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