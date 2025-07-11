media release: Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings three beloved stories to life with a fresh, playful twist! Meet three determined goats who outwit a troll in “Billy Goats Gruff,” watch as a wily Wolf gets bested by clever pigs in “Wolf vs. Pigs,” and follow a mischievous raccoon in “Goldilocks.” Featuring laughter, surprises and a Q&A session, it’s a must-see for ages 3–7!