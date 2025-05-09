Merrily We Roll Along

5/9-18, at 7:30 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Franklin, Mary, and Charley are college friends with big dreams. Inspired by the history unfurling around them, they dream of “changing the world,” confident that they can conquer the arts of musical theatre and book writing along the way. Some early success leads Franklin to trade these dreams for greater fame and fortune, only to realize that to do so will cost him dearly. Over the course three decades — told backwards in time — we see how Franklin became a successful Hollywood producer while losing his beloved friends and family, as well as his emotional wellbeing. In the end, Franklin realizes that he has material riches, but nothing of any real value.