× Expand Jonathan Schroerlucke Abigail Hindle, Forrest Kalani and Shane Ceniza (from left) in "Merrily We Roll Along." Abigail Hindle, Forrest Kalani and Shane Ceniza (from left) in "Merrily We Roll Along," Stoughton Village Players, 2025.

media release: Stoughton Village Players is thrilled to present Merrily We Roll Along, Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical. Set in the intimate Stoughton Village Players Theater, this production, directed by Timothy S. Riley, a seasoned director of SVP and many Madison productions, captures the essence of George Furth's story with heart and passion. The story follows three friends navigating the highs and lows of their dreams and careers from present to past. The audience will be treated to a delightful, yet thought-provoking experience, highlighting the unforgettable score that made Sondheim a legend.

While the show is known for its famously troubled Broadway run in 1981, it has recently enjoyed a resurgence, with a successful revival on Broadway in 2023 starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. SVP's production brings the same level of sincerity and dedication, inviting the community to connect with the timeless themes of ambition, regret, and the passage of time.

This show includes some adult themes and language and parental discretion is advised. All performances will take place in the Stoughton Village Players Theater at 255 E. Main St. Performances: Thursday, March 13, Friday, March 14, Saturday, March 15, Thursday, March 20, Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22. All performances at 7:30pm. Directed by Timothy S. Riley. Music Direction by Jess Graham. Produced by Tony Ketterer. Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Book by George Furth. Starring Forrest Kalani, Shane Ceniza and Abigail Hindle as Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas and Mary Flynn. Also starring Bella Newman, Joanna Winslow, Mark Wegner, Kyli Nault, Andy Stoffels, Jennifer Heritsch, Caitlin Rutz, Dreyden Wedertz, Wyatt Clement, H. Rose, Omeed Soltaninassab, Caleb Warner, Emma Zwirschitz, Emma Broback, & Drew Matheson. The orchestra features Nick Fry, Kyle Riley, Jeff Lackner, Kristin Warner, Sarah Westby, Michael Lewis, Angie Lackner, Tom Blankenheim, Evan Jensen, Mark Saltzman, Craig Mason & Dawn Bankers.