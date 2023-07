10 am-5 pm Fire Department bags/horseshoes

1 pm MadCity Ski Team

2 pm amateur water sport contest

2:45 pm amateur wakeboard show

Music: Johnnie Miller 9 am, Bill Koncar Polka Band 11 am, Honey Pies 3 pm, Just AJ 5 pm, Shawn Schell 6 pm.

With kids games, food trucks, raffle, chicken drop bingo, scavenger hunt, beer tent, food.