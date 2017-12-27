The Merry Horde

press release: Enjoy a romp through a medley of bluegrass, and selected tunes from the 60’s & 70’s with one of Fort’s own, locally harvested, bands. These guys may be getting up there, but they can still bash out the chords and belt out the harmonies.

And to boot, this performance is for a good cause- all proceeds will go to the FORT ATKINSON FOOD PANTRY. The music and the fun are free. So bring some canned or packaged goods, or stop by your favorite ATM on the way down so you can make a cash donation of your choosing to the Food Pantry.