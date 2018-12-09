press release: Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 12 PM – 5 PM, Plan B

Hosted by Merry Madness

Free!

Join us for an all handmade items indie art show with 15+ of your favorite local artists at Plan B, Madison WI, 924 Williamson St. Tasty libations will be available including bloody marys, Slide food cart will be there to feed you and the Packer game will be on at noon!

In addition to all of those cool things there will be a raffle for FREE items. Every time you make a purchase with a vendor you will get a raffle ticket to enter for whichever donated item you're interested in. All items are donated by the artists on the scene.

We put the "Merry" in Merry Madness!

Save the date and grab some friends, this is a super FUN AND FESTIVE event!

Artists on the scene: American Bandito, Art of Christy, The Bohemian Bauble, Burning Twig Candles, Crafty Night Owl Designs, Fanciful Fibers, Fine Earth Studio and Gallery, Fishmonger Studio, Halfpint Naturals, Hopfinger Studio Boutique, Liquitex Lover, No Coast Paper Co., Paul Dominguez, Perennial Soaps & Handmade Studio, Put a Bird In It, RosyMade Designs, Tossed and Found

Food: Slide Food Cart, Catering, and Gourmet Potato Chips