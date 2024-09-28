media release: This event is part of the annual Jazz Series.

The 2024 GRAMMY winner for Best Alternative Jazz Album, iconic bassist, singer, rapper, and composer Meshell Ndegeocello hardly needs an introduction. She has collaborated on tracks with everyone from The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, and Madonna to John Mellencamp, the Indigo Girls, and Gov’t Mule, and her music has been heard on motion picture soundtracks like How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Love and Basketball, and The Hurricane. She singularly bridges the worlds of rock, funk, neo-soul, Hip Hop, and jazz. With her newest recording from the legendary Blue Note label, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, Ndegeocello explores one of civil rights thought-leader James Baldwin’s most powerful themes: It is our inner struggle that is truly universal to all people.

Stay tuned for information about a studio class with Meshell Ndegeocello!