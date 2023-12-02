Meshuggah, In Flames, Whitechapel

× Expand Edvard Hansson and Brendan Baldwin The band Meshuggah. Meshuggah

media release: Swedish metal icons MESHUGGAH will return to US and Canadian stages for a three-week tour this Fall! Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence in San Diego, CA, on November 21 and include a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on December 2, 2023.

The tour marks the first time in five years that the band has played Canadian soil! Support will be provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod!

MESHUGGAH released their critically adored Immutable full-length earlier this year via Atomic Fire. Recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson, and mastered by multiple Grammy award winner Vlado Meller (Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, System Of A Down), the band’s ninth studio album and follow-up to their Grammy-nominated full-length The Violent Sleep Of Reason showcases just how far ahead of the pack the band continues to be. Full of surprises and yet instantly recognizable as the work of metal’s most idiosyncratic force, Immutable redefines and redesigns the MESHUGGAH sound across more than an hour of the most stimulating and engaging music the band has ever composed.

Immutable is available on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats. Find ordering options and additional merchandise at THIS LOCATION.

“Stomping tracks like ‘God He Sees in Mirrors,’ ‘I Am That Thirst,’ and recent single ‘Light the Shortening Fuse’ make brilliant use of the band’s signature ouroboros-like riff style, which bombards the would-be headbanger with complex rhythmic data while laying down an irresistible groove…” — Rolling Stone

“Sweden’s djent progenitors are one of the most unconventional, yet consistent, bands in heavy music. Their ninth full-length continues this sterling legacy, assaulting the senses with an array of battering drums, snarling vocals, syncopated rhythms, razor-sharp guitar and head-spinning solos.” — Revolver

“Haake remains one of the most unique players to ever step behind a drumkit. There are times where it seems impossible that it is all the work of one set of hands. Cerebral time signature changes and palm-muted chords are still staples of this band’s music.” — Metal Injection

“…gigantic, ophidian, undeniable. Probably the most important metal band on the planet.” — Knotfest

“…the band’s most adventurous, progressive, diverse and downright peculiar album to date. It is also their longest, at a generous and mind-expanding 67 minutes, and… frequently the heaviest and most brutal thing to ever bear their name. They may have nothing to prove, but MESHUGGAH are proving it anyway, possibly just because they can.” — Blabbermouth