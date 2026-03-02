Meskales
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
James Pederson
Meskales on stage.
Meskales
media release: Meskales is an awesome local ska band consisting of 2 trombones, 1 trumpet, drums, and lead singer/guitar. We love a good horn section at MBC, and these guys are gonna unplug (a bit) to accommodate our little space. Ska is fun as hell to listen to, come check it out.
