Meskales

to

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Meskales is an awesome local ska band consisting of 2 trombones, 1 trumpet, drums, and lead singer/guitar. We love a good horn section at MBC, and these guys are gonna unplug (a bit) to accommodate our little space. Ska is fun as hell to listen to, come check it out. 

Info

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - Meskales - 2026-03-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meskales - 2026-03-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meskales - 2026-03-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meskales - 2026-03-12 19:00:00 ical