Meskales, Run & Punch

× Expand James Pederson Meskales on stage. Meskales

media release: Meskales is an energetic Ska band with a complete horn & brass section from Madison and happen to be celebrating their 11th anniversary as a band! Their infectious blend of ska, punk, surf and reggae has gained them a devoted following and allowed them to share the stage with some of the most influential acts in the genre. Expect a high-energy, up-tempo show with plenty of chances to dance and skank away! Special guests Run and Punch from Chicago open at 7PM with more high-energy ska tunes! Free admission as always!