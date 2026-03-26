Meskales, Run & Punch

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Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Meskales is an energetic Ska band with a complete horn & brass section from Madison and happen to be celebrating their 11th anniversary as a band! Their infectious blend of ska, punk, surf and reggae has gained them a devoted following and allowed them to share the stage with some of the most influential acts in the genre. Expect a high-energy, up-tempo show with plenty of chances to dance and skank away! Special guests Run and Punch from Chicago open at 7PM with more high-energy ska tunes! Free admission as always!

Info

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
608-318-2074
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