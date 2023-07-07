Meskales, Venus in Furs

media release: A Latin ska band from Madison, Meskales takes the genre that had a brief commercial dalliance with punk in the 1990s, and marries it with Latin and surfer rock elements. The end result is a chirpy, high-energy and brass-heavy sound that will scratch the itch of anyone who misses the high wave of ska.

Venus In Furs has played surfy dancy punk since 2010. A face melting warning has been issued.

$10.