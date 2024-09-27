media release: Mesmerica is a visual music journey that brings the mesmerizing music of Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist James Hood together with visually-hypnotic, 3D animated art curated from artists around the world, creating an immersive experience designed to transcend time, relax, soothe, and stimulate your mind and senses...

“I want 'Mesmerica' to inspire you into taking a journey with me inside the mind, to engage your senses and feelings with a miraculous alchemy of sound and light!”

- James Hood, Show Creator

Tickets on sale NOW! Please note that Mesmerica is a separate entity from the MMSD planetarium

Presentations at:

4:45 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:15 pm, 8:30 pm on select Fridays

3:45 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:15 pm, 7:30 pm on select Saturdays