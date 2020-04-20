RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

press release: Join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Quarterly Dinner Event

MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: IWO JIMA, THE ICONIC BATTLE & LEGACY

Presented by: Shayne A. Jarosz, Iwo Jima Association of America

THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD

5:30 – 8:00 PM

Register at: HTTP://BIT.LY/MESSNIGHT_ APR23

Join Shayne A. Jarosz, Director of Special Events at the Iwo Jima Association of America, Inc., as he presents, IWO JIMA, THE ICONIC BATTLE & LEGACY. When Iwo Jima was returned to the Nation of Japan in 1968, the U.S. had an agreement that the veterans or family would be able to visit the island anytime they wanted to return. 75 years after the battle the island is now completely closed and is currently called Iwo To by the Japanese. The Iwo Jima Association is the only organization authorized to travel to the island. This lecture informs the public of the battle, the legacy, and how Americans can keep the island open.

$30 Members | $38 Non-Members | $25 Students (w/ID)