RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: THE EVOLUTION OF MAP-MAKING SINCE WWII

THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 5:30 – 8:00 P.M.

Alan P. Vonderohe, UW-Madison professor emeritus of civil engineering, will discuss the evolution of mapmaking from World War II to present day. Focusing on ground and aerial based components, Dr. Vonderohe will illuminate the experience of World War II mapmakers like Harold F. Schmitz.

$30 Members |  $38 Non-Members | $25 Students (w/ID)

Cancellation deadline: April 18

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-264-7663
