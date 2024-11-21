media release: “A Troop, 1-105th CAV 2009 Security Mission in Iraq”

Please join us for our quarterly dinner series with senior leaders from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Troop A, 1-105th Cavalry Squadron. CSM (Retired) Curt Patrouille, CSM (Retired) Brian Bieniek, and LTC Matthew McDonald will provide an overview of A Troop’s very unique mission throughout Iraq in 2009-2010. The unit conducted over 900 high risk force protection missions in preparation for the handover of authority from the US to the Iraqi government and received some of the highest accolades from senior federal officials over the course of the year.

Each MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

• 5:30-6:15 – Happy Hour

• 6:15-7:00 – Dinner

• 7:00-8:00 – Presentation

This event is suitable for all ages.

$50 MEMBERS | $58 NON-MEMBERS |