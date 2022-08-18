press release: MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM with Christopher Kolenda

Zero-Sum Victory: What We’re Getting Wrong About War

Thursday, August 18 |5:30 - 8 PM, Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Join us for dinner and drinks followed by a talk from Christopher Kolenda on his book Zero-Sum Victory: What We’re Getting Wrong About War. Relying on historic examples and personal experience, Chris Kolenda draws thought-provoking and actionable conclusions about the utility of American military power in the contemporary world. His insights serve as a starting point for future scholarship as well as for important national security reforms.

Each Mess Night at the Museum features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

5:30-6:15 – Happy Hour

6:15-7:00 – Dinner

7:00-8:00 – Presentation

$38 MEMBERS | $46 NON-MEMBERS | $30 STUDENTS (W/ID)

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.