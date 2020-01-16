RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Quarterly Dinner Event

MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM:

SIRENS: HOW TO PEE STANDING UP-AN ALARMING

MEMOIR OF COMBAT AND COMING BACK HOME

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23RD

5:30 – 8:00 PM

Register at: HTTP://BIT.LY/MESS-NIGHT_JAN-23

Join us as author, Laura Naylor Colbert, shares her combat story through her recently published book, Sirens: How to Pee Standing Up-An Alarming Memoir of Combat and Coming Back Home at Mess Night at the Museum. Laura includes a chronological depiction of a female combat veteran’s deployment and shares the women’s perspective, the world of post-traumatic stress, and how she coped. Her story sheds a light on the war that the media mostly forgot about and one with few civilian ties.

$30 Members |  $38 Non-Members | $25 Students (w/ID)

Cancellation deadline: January 16th

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
