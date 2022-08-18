Mess Night at the Museum

press release:

Mess Night with Robert ‘Bob’ Smith

Please join us for our quarterly Mess Night dinner series featuring Robert “Bob” Smith as he explores the vital role of the U.S. Navy Seabees in supporting scientific discovery in Antarctica through Operation Deep Freeze. Discover how Naval Construction Battalion Unit 201 overcame extreme weather and logistical challenges to build and sustain critical infrastructure at the South Pole, advancing research and global knowledge.

Please register in advance here

$50 MEMBERS | $58 NON-MEMBERS

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation through the generous support of our 2026 Mess Night Series Sponsor Generac Power Systems.