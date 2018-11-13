RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum
press release:MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: PTSD AND SHELL SHOCK
Thursday, November 15, 5:30-8:00 P.M.
Last chance to register for Mess Night at the Museum: PTSD and Shell Shock. Join us as we explore the topic of PTSD and shell shock. What was shell shock? Was it specific to World War I? 100 years after the end of World War I, Russ Horton will address these questions and more as he examines the phenomenon of shell shock.
$24/members $30/non-members
Register By: November 13, 2018
Cancellation deadline: November 9, 2018
