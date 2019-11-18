RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 5:30 – 8:00 P.M.
MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: MY LESSONS FROM AFGHANISTAN
Drawing from a storied military career, critically acclaimed author and retired Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, PhD, shares the stories of lessons learned as a commander in Eastern Afghanistan. Kolenda’s unit created the biggest and most sustainable success in the 18-year war since the overthrow of the Taliban.
$30 Members | $38 Non-Members | $25 Students (w/ID)
Cancellation deadline: November 14. Sales end Nov. 18.