RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

press release: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 5:30 – 8:00 P.M.

MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: MY LESSONS FROM AFGHANISTAN

Drawing from a storied military career, critically acclaimed author and retired Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, PhD, shares the stories of lessons learned as a commander in Eastern Afghanistan. Kolenda’s unit created the biggest and most sustainable success in the 18-year war since the overthrow of the Taliban.

$30 Members | $38 Non-Members | $25 Students (w/ID)

Cancellation deadline: November 14. Sales end Nov. 18.