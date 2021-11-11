RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

media release: Please join us for the return of our quarterly ‘Mess Night’ series to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. This event features our popular dinner and lecture, presented by author Joseph Tachovsky. Mr. Tachovsky will be speaking about the formation of a specialized group of Marines and their preparations for the assault on Saipan. Author Joseph Tachovsky describes the creation of “40 Thieves on Saipan.” His research into the platoon his father led in the WWII Battle for Saipan unearthed details and stories about this unique Special Operations platoon of Elite Marines. The oral histories of surviving members shed light into how the platoon got their nickname of the “40 Thieves,” other nefarious antics, and their role in the Battle for Saipan, D-Day in the Pacific.

Each MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

Please register in advance by Nov. 11. $38 MEMBERS | $46 NON-MEMBERS | $30 STUDENTS (W/ID)

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.