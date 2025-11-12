media release: While Messer Chups’ sound is hard to neatly categorize, it is embraced by fans of rockabilly, horror punk, vintage surf records, Italian slasher films, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Pulp Fiction, lounge music, the theremin, The Cramps, and the theme song from The Munsters. Their catchy music combines surf, vintage Russian melodies, rare film samples from the 50s and 60s, scratchy historical recordings, and lounge loops. Live, they explode with garage-punk intensity, all played against a video-collage backdrop of mid-century trashy cult and horror movie clips featuring Russ Meyer and Ed Wood, and superstars like Vampira and Bela Lugosi in a zombie mash-up.

Messer Chups is Oleg “Guitaracula” on guitar, Svetlana “Zombierella” on bass and vocals and Signor Mattia on drums. Through their constant touring and steady music releases, the band has now amassed a huge and passionate global fan base. In 2022, the band signed with USA-based label Hi-Tide Recordings, global leader in ‘Surf, Lounge & Exotic Sounds"