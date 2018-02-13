Messner Redevelopment Public Meeting

press release: Please join Alder Zellers and Supervisor Wegleitner for a neighborhood meeting where we will hear about Gorman and Company’s development proposal for 1314, 1318, and 1326 E. Washington Ave. Dane County has selected Gorman and Co. of Oregon, WI, to develop the County owned former Messner site into a housing complex for veterans and their families. The Gorman proposal includes 64 housing units consisting of a mix of subsidized and market-rate rents with two and three-bedroom apartments and on-site services for veterans.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church – Fellowship Hall, 944 E. Gorham St.

Ald. Ledell Zellers, District 2

district2@cityofmadison.com

Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, District 2

wegleitner.heidi@countyofdane. com