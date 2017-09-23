Metal Working Gizmos

Join instructors from Sector 67's All Hands On program! Learn the basics of metal working and tinker with metal working hand tools to make your own interactive Gizmo in the Sector's mobile Hack-In-The-Box Maker Space. Strap on your safety glasses and learn the basics of filing, sawing, and drilling metal.

There will be 2 sessions with a tour of the Hack-In-The-Box included, please only register for 1.

Hard work is involved; come prepared to work through those tinkering challenges. Ages 8 and up.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.