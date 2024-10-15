Metalcore Night DJs

Midwest Mix-Up. $10 adv.

media release: Imagine Emo Nite... but WAY louder.

Metalcore Night brings the heaviest dance party on earth to your city, complete with lineups featuring your favourite DJs, special guests, and live music performances. Get ready to scream and mosh all night to a playlist of the best modern and classic metalcore, post-hardcore, and heavy music anthems.

Spinning tracks from artists like Bring Me the Horizon, Underoath, Sleep Token, Every Time I Die, Bad Omens, Pierce the Veil, and much, much more. Every event will be a high-energy celebration of the music you love, complete with immersive videos and a community of fans who live for the pit. You can expect surprise guest appearances, exclusive merch, themed photo booths, and a night of non-stop music, dance, live bands, and moshing.

Whether you’re a longtime member of the scene or a newcomer, Metalcore Night welcomes everyone and aims to become your new home for a heavy music dance party. Be on the lookout for us in a venue near you and come join the event! Let’s make memories and mosh pits together. Don’t miss out on the most chaotic night of your life– Metalcore Night is coming to your city and you won’t want to miss it.