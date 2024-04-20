Metamorphosis Fashion Show

media release: Join MMoCA for a fashion show inspired by Federico Uribe: Metamorphosis | Metamorfosis. Uribe is known for his provocative use of unexpected materials such as plastic cutlery, colored pencils, and gardening equipment, in creating immersive installations. Drawing inspiration from Uribe’s environmental concerns, students from UW-Madison will create stunning works of fashion with zero-waste design, upcycled materials, and sustainable resources.

The fashion show is presented in partnership with The Vault, a student organization at UW-Madison that offers students opportunities to explore the many facets of the fashion industry, with a focus on the intersection of art, business, and technology.

Admission is free and open to the public.