media release: USA | 1990 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Whit Stillman

Cast: Chris Eigeman, Taylor Nichols, Carolyn Farina

This sharp, witty exploration of Manhattan's fading debutante society follows the romantic misadventures of a young outsider who finds himself entangled with a group of privileged Park Avenue socialites during the holiday season. As they gather nightly to debate love, honor, and their class’s looming decline, writer/director Whit Stillman’s debut film offers a satirical yet tender portrait of adolescent anxiety and self-discovery amid the rituals of the elite. With its deft, literate dialogue and comically highbrow observations, Metropolitan became a surprise hit of the 1990s and earned Stillman an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Whit Stillman will join us in person for a post-screening discussion!

