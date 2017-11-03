Master of Fine Arts Open Studios

× Expand Chris Maddox

press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department

Annual Master of Fine Arts Open Studio Days

Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, 9 am - 5 pm

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Art Lofts Studios, 111 N. Frances St.

Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors, 455 N. Park St.

Our MFA students will open their studios to the public in a two day event. Artists will be on hand to meet and discuss their work. Free and open to the public, please join us in celebrating the arts on campus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison!