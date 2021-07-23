Free. ALL shows are weather-permitting and WILL NOT be moved inside until further notice.

media release: MG Bailey plays the Come Back In from 6-9 pm

Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging from backyard parties to Chicago classics like Metro. MG brings a full sound and unique approach that can catch an audience off guard in the best way. Lots of laughs and crowd interaction that have kept the drinks flowing and the toes tapping.

https://mgbailey7.bandcamp.com/