MGEF Easter Egg Hunt

media release: Join us for the Annual (Free) Easter Egg Hunt, presented by the MGEF Snack Pack Committee on Saturday April 12th at 10:00 a.m. SHARP. The event takes place at Northlawn Park, 900 North Parkview Street, Cottage Grove.

Ages 0-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Bring a basket or bag and find your share of 12,000+ treat filled eggs.

Find the golden egg for a special surprise. Have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. There will be a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles. Refreshments will be available.

All proceeds help support the Monona Grove Educational Foundation Weekend Snack Pack Program which provides food to children who may be experiencing food insecurity on the weekends.