media release: The MGHA Classic is a fun adult no-check hockey tournament, it’s an opportunity for MGHA players to share the MGHA spirit and mission with the wider hockey community and with other gay hockey associations. Players include members of the Madison Gay Hockey Association, players from gay hockey associations in other cities, local players from other leagues and hockey groups, and potential hockey friends from all over.

Games begin at 3 pm on Friday and run through 5 pm on Sunday.