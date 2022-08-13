Mhos & Ohms (album release), Daughters of Saint Crispin

◦ Featuring Daughters of St. Crispin and Mhos & Ohms

◦ Mhos & Ohms are pre-punk non angular or PPNA. M&O are a low end driven guitar/bass duo often compared to a mini Melvins, tiny Helmet, or heavier Cure. Economical thump with raspy vocals and slick beats.

◦ Daughters of St. Crispin are This is doom laden, molten slow core from a Madison drum’n’guitar duo, and no, it’s not for the easily squeamish! Following the trajectory of similarly-minded ensembles such as Swans, Shellac, and Godflesh, DofStC’s aim is to sonically suck every last molecule of breathable air out of the room—except for one!

Price: tip your Art tenders and bartenders