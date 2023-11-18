MHTAC Reading Group
Prairie Cafe and Bakery, Middleton 3109 Pheasant Branch Rd., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: middleton hills trans anarchist collective is hosting a reading group on the zine “White Flag / Black Flag: A Spiritual Anarchism Workbook.” whether you want to learn more about anarchism, are looking for community in the suburbs, or just like theory, all trans people and accomplices are welcome at this event. nov. 18, 10 AM, Prairie Cafe.
Info
LGBT
Books