Mi país imaginario (My Imaginary Country)

media release: Chile | 2022 | DCP | 83 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Patricio Guzmán

In October 2019, over a million people took to the streets of Santiago demanding social change, igniting years of protests with the aim of reshaping the very foundation of Chile’s government. Master documentarian Guzmán (Nostalgia for the Light), who chronicled Chile’s 1973 coup d’état in his classic The Battle of Chile, is once again on the ground to capture his home country’s latest political earthquake. My Imaginary Country is amply supplied with Guzmán’s characteristically clear-eyed observations and arresting protest footage, but is most of all devoted to probing interviews with a broad cross-section of the women behind the revolution.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

LACIS FILM SERIES

Our annual LACIS Festival de Cine returns with a selection of the best in recent Spanish-language cinema. The great Javier Bardem headlines the satirical The Good Boss, which received a record-breaking 20 Goya nominations and won Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Screenplay. A pair of crime thrillers take us deep into Mexico (La Civil) and Colombia (Los Conductos), and legendary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán captures Chile’s recent political revolution in My Imaginary Country.