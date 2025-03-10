media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome author Mia Arias Tsang in celebration of her debut, Fragments of Wasted Devotion. She will be joined in conversation by Felix Lecocq.

This is an In-Person Event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

In this dazzling debut collection, Mia Arias Tsang explores the complexity and torture of queer heartbreak with an urgency that will leave you breathless.

Flash nonfiction, vignettes and personal narrative combine to tell the almost-love stories of her young adulthood. From dusty university libraries to Boston-bound BoltBuses to the glittering skyscrapers of New York City and the smoggy shores of Venice Beach, FRAGMENTS OF WASTED DEVOTION spans seven years of failing, losing, and finding oneself in love. Featuring original illustrations by Georgia-based artist Levi Wells.

Mia Arias Tsang is a writer and terminal Sagittarius based in New York City. Her work explores themes of queer desire, intimacy, and disconnect. Her writing has been published in Copy, Autostraddle, and Half Mystic Press, among others. She lives in Queens with her cat, Peanut (Aquarius), and is currently working on a novel.

Felix Lecocq is a writer, game designer, and bisexual chaos agent. You can find his work in Black Warrior Review, Joyland, Chicago Reader, ANMLY, Taco Bell Quarterly, and the Tumblr blogs of several gay teenagers. Felix was an inaugural Tin House Workshop Reading Fellow from 2023 to 2024 and has received support for his writing from Tin House, Sundress Academy for the Arts, the Chicago Asian Writers Workshop, and the Les River Fellowship for Young Novelists. Felix is currently a fiction MFA student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.