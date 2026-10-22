Micaela Salinas Artist Fellows reception

media release: Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is pleased to announce the five artists selected for the 2026 Micaela Salinas Artist Fellowship. The fellowship supports emerging Latino artists by providing temporary studio space with 24-hour access and a $250 materials stipend, helping artists develop larger-scale work and build a body of artwork toward a solo gallery exhibition.

The public is invited to celebrate the fellows and experience their newly created work at a reception on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Common Wealth Gallery, 100 South Baldwin Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53704.

The 2026 fellows are Sara Isabel Donoso, Vanessa Tejeda, Samantha Lezama, Nilvio Alexander Punguil Bravo, and Rolando Cruz. Their diverse artistic practices encompass multimedia art, oil painting, visual storytelling, mixed media, and photography, reflecting a range of perspectives on identity, cultural heritage, family, community, and personal experience.

“The Micaela Salinas Artist Fellowship creates opportunities for emerging Latino artists to dedicate time and space to their creative practice, experiment with larger-scale projects, and develop work that can lead to a solo exhibition,” said Oscar Mireles, founder/director of Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD). “By investing in these emerging artists, we strengthen the visibility of Latino creativity and contribute to a more vibrant and inclusive arts community in Wisconsin.”

Meet the 2026 Micaela Salinas Artist Fellows

Sara Isabel Donoso is an Ecuadorian-American multimedia artist from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she studied psychology and communication sciences and disorders. Her work combines vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and flowing imagery to explore self-discovery, identity, and acceptance across time.

Vanessa Tejeda is a Madison-based oil painter whose work explores her experiences growing up in the Midwestern Mexican community. With an academic background in biology and a career in microbiology, Tejeda traces her love of art to watching her mother paint during childhood. Her work examines identity, community, and social perception amid recent political climates. She was recently featured in the “Entre Tonos” exhibition at the Dubuque Museum of Art and at 100state.

Samantha Lezama is a Chicagoan Chicana visual artist, writer, and arts leader whose practice explores family, cultural memory, labor, and the connections between people, place, and tradition. Her artistic journey began with community mural-making under the mentorship of artist Bel. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and a Certificate in Studio Art from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and is pursuing a master’s degree in arts administration. Guided by the principle In Lak’ech Ala K’in—“I am another you”—Lezama approaches art as a form of personal storytelling and a means of building connections.

Nilvio Alexander Punguil Bravo is an Ecuadorian-born, self-taught artist and musician based in Madison, Wisconsin. He began painting at age five and works across painting, printmaking, comics, and mixed media. After immigrating to the United States without speaking English, he discovered that art offered a language for communication, adaptation, and connection. Since 2010, he has participated in solo and group exhibitions, community events, and fundraising initiatives. He is also a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Rolando Cruz is a photographer and artist whose work explores personal identity, emotional landscapes, and intimate moments. Drawing on cultural heritage and personal experience, Cruz uses photography to examine the stories and feelings that shape individual lives and human connections.

Building Opportunities for Latino Artists

The Micaela Salinas Artist Fellowship is designed to help emerging Latino artists in Dane County move toward the next stage of their artistic careers. Access to dedicated studio space allows fellows to experiment, create larger works, and establish a cohesive body of art suitable for a solo exhibition. The $250 materials stipend provides additional support for the production of new work.

Previous fellowship recipients Chele Ramos and Rodrigo Carapia each presented a solo art exhibition in 2026, demonstrating how the fellowship can help artists bring their creative visions to the gallery.

The upcoming reception offers the community an opportunity to meet the selected artists, experience their work, and celebrate the contributions of Latino artists to Wisconsin’s cultural landscape.

Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration among Latino arts and service organizations, artists, and the communities they serve. LOUD works toward a more vibrant, inclusive, and culturally rich Wisconsin by celebrating Latino arts, supporting artists, and fostering meaningful connections across diverse communities.

For more information, visit www.loudwisconsin.org.

Located on the third floor of the Madison Enterprise Center, Common Wealth Gallery is a 2,000-square-foot community art gallery that provides exhibition space for solo and group artists. The gallery supports opportunities for artists to share their work and engage with the broader community.

For more information, visit Common Wealth Development’s Gallery Rental page.

Event Details

Event: 2026 Micaela Salinas Artist Fellowship Reception

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Location: Common Wealth Gallery

Address: 100 South Baldwin Street, Madison, WI 53704

Featured artists: Sara Isabel Donoso, Vanessa Tejeda, Samantha Lezama, Nilvio Alexander Punguil Bravo, and Rolando Cruz