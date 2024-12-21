Micah Behr, Sarah Brailey, Alex Norris & Philip Bergmann

media release: Winter Solstice with the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival at Grand Inspired in Stoughton.

December 21 at 4:30pm & 7:30pm at Grand Inspired (501 E Main St, Stoughton WI, 53589). Tickets are pay-what-you-can starting at $3.

Join the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival for an evening of music honoring the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year and the turning point towards longer days.

Original compositions and creative reimagining of old tunes by Micah Behr performed by GRAMMY award-winning soprano Sarah Brailey, and beloved SCMF musicians Alex Norris and Philip Bergmann, alongside the composer himself. A fusion of folk and classical music for voice and string trio (violin, viola, & cello), this music contemplates emotions associated with the darkness and the light of Winter Solstice

Presented at Grand Inspired, a warm space for woodworking and a gallery of woodworking artistry.

A yearly tradition, this concert packs Grand Inspired with warmth and connection. Due to its popularity, we have added a 2nd performance, giving you the option of attending at 4:30pm or 7:30pm. We recommend purchasing your ticket in advance...also feel free to chance it at the door (while seats are limited, there is always room to stand).