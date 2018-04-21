Micah Cheng, Thomas Kasdorf

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Micah Cheng, a student of cellist Uri Vardi, is a fourth year undergraduate pursuing a double major in cello performance and material science & engineering. On this program, he will perform Beethoven's 7 Variations on a Theme from the Magic Flute, Mendelssohn's Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, and Chopin's Introduction et Polonaise brillante. His accompanist will be Thomas Kasdorf.