media release (from Kiki's email list): April 6, 8 pm (doors at 7) Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, suggested donation $15.

This is your chance to catch Micah and Vanessa before they head out on tour with Frank Turner. You won't be able to get this close to them again for a while. There will be music, books, and art- one stop culture!

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

