Michael BB Trio with Mark Piasecki

media release: FUS invites you to our 2026 Valentine Jazz Soirée with The Michael BB Trio and guest soloist Mark Piasecki on saxophones in the Landmark Meeting House venue celebrating our 75th year.

Your $25 ticket showcases musicians Michael BB piano, Francis Deck bass, Charlie Laabs drums and guest soloist Mark Piasecki in a jazz salon setting, with a lively dance floor, flickering candlelight and our fully decked out photo booth. Also available for purchase: roses, cash bar serving beer, wine and NA options plus new this year is our signature Soirée mocktail and hors d'oeuvres and dessert served à la carte. Childcare available for children ages 6 months – 12 years old.