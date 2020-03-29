press release: Singer Michael Bublé will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 29, 2020, as part of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.”

Michael released a new version of the holiday single “White Christmas” on Nov. 1. Michael's “Christmas” album streamed more than one billion times around the world last year. It is the most listened to Christmas album in the world.

× Expand "White Christmas" by Michael Bublé

“In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift,” commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour’s national promoter.