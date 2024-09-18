7 pm on 9/18, 7 & 9:30 pm on 9/19 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/20. $45.

media release: Michael Che can be seen on his 11th season of Saturday Night Live as "Weekend Update" Co-Anchor alongside Colin Jost, and in his HBO series That Damn Michael Che, a comedy sketch series which he stars in, wrote and executive produced.

His first hour long comedy special, “Michael Che Matters,” was released in 2016 on Netflix. It hit #1 twice on the platform, first upon its initial release and then again in 2020. Che’s second special for Netflix “Michael Che Shame the Devil” taped at the Fox Theater in Oakland and was released in November 2021. He has been nominated for multiple Emmys for his writing on “SNL,” and in 2018, he co-hosted NBC’s live Emmy Awards telecast alongside Jost. He and Colin also hosted a number of special edition episodes of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Prior to his time on “SNL,” Michael was a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and appeared alongside Chris Rock in the 2015 feature, “Top Five.” When Che is not in front of the camera, he tours the world headlining live stand-up shows.